640kg of lahan seized, six held in Tarn Taran

In a joint operation with the Punjab Police, the excise department arrested six persons with 640kg of lahan (raw material used for producing illicit liquor) and 100 litres of illicit liquor during a search operation at Kalsian and Marimegha villages falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:05 AM IST

In a joint operation with the Punjab Police, the excise department arrested six persons with 640kg of lahan (raw material used for producing illicit liquor) and 100 litres of illicit liquor during a search operation at Kalsian and Marimegha villages falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Baldev Singh, Randhir Singh, Hira Singh, Sukhpal Singh and Lakhwinder Singh of Kalsian village, and Gurjant Singh and Gurlal Singh of Marimegha village.

Tarn Taran excise officer Navjot Singh said a team led by excise inspector Amrik Singh conducted the search operation along with the police of the police station concerned following a tip-off.

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said they have registered six cases after the recovery. He said they have adopted zero tolerance policy against all those who are involved in illicit liquor smuggling business. “In the last one year, we have registered 483 cases under the Excise Act in Tarn Taran district and 388 persons have been arrested,” he added.

