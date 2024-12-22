6,800 MW in 1,000 Punjab govt buildings shifted to renewable energy, says minister Arora

To reduce reliance on fossil fuels, Punjab has shifted 6,800 MW to renewable energy, making 1,000 state government buildings energy efficient, said renewable energy minister Aman Arora. Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora (HT file)

He was addressing an event organised by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) on Saturday to celebrate State Energy Conservation Day, in association with the power ministry’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

Arora said a project is underway to shift another 6,200 MW to renewable energy. He added that 2.16 lakh four-star rated agriculture pump sets have been installed across the state and over 750 buildings are Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) compliant.

He urged the people to support the government in transforming Punjab into an energy efficient state and said the state can only set the ecosystem, and the main responsibility comes to the private players as they have to equip their organisations with the energy-efficient technologies.

New and renewable energy sources principal secretary Ajoy Kumar Sinha emphasised the need for energy conservation and efficiency to bridge the gap between the demand and supply.