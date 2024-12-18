6-cr ‘bogus’ billing case: Role of 6 health officials being probed, says VB

The role of six health officials at the civil hospital and other government hospitals is being looked into in connection with the “bogus billing” case worth around ₹6 crore, the Vigilance Bureau has said. The case pertains to procurement of medicines from 2022 onwards. The case pertains to procurement of medicines from 2022 onwards. (HT File)

“We are investigating the matter which concerns bogus billing of medicines. Around six officials are being probed,” said Vigilance SSP Ravinderpal Singh. The civil hospital is supposed to float tenders to procure medicines above ₹50,000, but the civil hospital procured medicines worth less than this amount on daily basis. The monthly expenditure on medicines in 2020 was around ₹20 lakh, which rose to around between ₹50 lakh and ₹80 lakh later. After the matter came out in public, the monthly purchase went back to around ₹20 lakh.

The Vigilance Bureau has asked the civil surgeon to provide procurement details from October 2020 to November 2024. It has asked for the details of medicines procured from the firms of those being inquired or from those belonging to their relatives.

Civil hospital’s senior medical officer Dr Harpreet Singh, while refusing to comment on the case, said, “The matter pertains to the time period before I took charge. I follow the prescribed process for procurement.”

Civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra said, “We will provide the records sought by the Vigilance Bureau. We will co-operate with them in investigation.”

Social activist Ramesh Bangar, the complainant in the matter, claimed, “The hospital expenditure on medicine rose up to ₹80 lakh per month after 2020 while the number of doctors and patients remained same. This appeared shady and when I tried finding more about it, I found out that the billing was bogus.”

He accused a senior official responsible for procurement of being one of the main players in the alleged fraud. “The official procured medicine from his own firm,” he added.