6th Khelo India Winter Games to begin in Gulmarg on Monday

The ski resort of Gulmarg is all set to host the sixth edition of Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) from Monday with hundreds of athletes, officials and tourists from across the country camping in the snow bowl in north Kashmir. Skiers hold flaming torches on Sunday night on the eve of the sixth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg on Sunday. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a laser and torch show on the occasion (. Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Jammu and Kashmir sport council informed that the Kashmir leg of the national games will be held for four days from February 23 to 26 for the snow sports competitions. The first leg of the games, featuring ice sports, was held in Ladakh from January 20 to 26.

“Ride the slopes, chase the speed, seize the moment...From swift glides to fierce finishes — Gulmarg hosts the ultimate winter sports celebration, February 23–26, 2026,” the council said on X.

Last year, the games had to be held from March 9 owing to lack of snowfall in the ski resort as the Himalayan valley had witnessed a dry winter. This year, however, Gulmarg received good snowfall, even though there was a deficit in precipitation this year as well.

“I have been coming here since 2018. It will be fun as the games start from February 23. Gulmarg is ready and waiting for you,” said Chander from Goa.

Gulmarg features four medal disciplines, including Ski Mountaineering, Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing (Cross-Country) and Snowboarding, with around 400 athletes expected to compete. Alpine Skiing is expected to draw the highest participation.

Officials of the Union Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports said that until the introduction of the Khelo India Winter Games, winter sports in India had very limited visibility, awareness, or structured competition. Ice and snow disciplines largely remained niche pursuits with negligible public engagement and sporadic athlete participation at the international level.

This transformation is already reflecting in international outcomes. Indian winter athletes are beginning to register podium finishes and competitive performances abroad, signalling the emergence of a new generation of talent.

The Gulmarg leg of winter games 2026 follows soon after the conclusion of the Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026.

“We had a very successful first phase in Leh (Ladakh) and surely, we will see the same excitement in Jammu & Kashmir as athletes will once again battle with nature and challenging conditions,” said Union minister for youth affairs and sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on February 12 while announcing the dates for Kashmir leg of games.

“Every season of the Khelo India Winter Games has seen exciting performances and rising competition. In Leh, the addition of figure skating enhanced the competitive intensity, and in Gulmarg, we are expecting some impressive timings on the Kongdoori slopes,” he added.

At the end of the Ladakh leg of games on January 26, 2026, Haryana led the medal tally with four gold medals, all won by its figure and ice skaters, followed by Ladakh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

Last year, the Army topped the team standings with 18 medals, while Himachal Pradesh finished second, followed by Ladakh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.