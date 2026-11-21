The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has ordered the closure of seven industrial units in Sonepat for allegedly violating pollution control norms and failing to provide the mandatory data through their online emission monitoring systems. Of the seven units, four were sealed by the HSPCB’s Sonepat team on Thursday, while action against the remaining three was scheduled to be completed by November 20, 2026. (HT File) more

Of the seven units, four were sealed by the HSPCB’s Sonepat team on Thursday, while action against the remaining three was scheduled to be completed by November 20, 2026. The board has also directed the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) to disconnect electricity supply to the units to ensure compliance with the closure orders.

According to the pollution control board, industrial units are required to continuously monitor their emissions through the online continuous emission monitoring system (OCEMS). Under the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) OCEMS protocol, 2018, industries must ensure at least 85% availability of online monitoring data.

According to the officials an inspection found that the seven units failed to meet the prescribed minimum data availability requirement, prompting the board’s Panchkula headquarters to issue closure directions against them.

Acting on the orders, an HSPCB team sealed four industrial units on Thursday and initiated proceedings to halt their operations. The remaining three units are also to face similar action within the stipulated deadline.