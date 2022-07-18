70kg heroin seizure: Gujarat cops arrest man from Punjab
Bhuj: A man has been arrested from Punjab in connection with the seizure of heroin by the Gujarat anti-terrorism squad (ATS) near the Mundra port in Kutch district, an official said on Sunday.
The accused, Deepak Kingar, was produced before a special court of judge Chirag Shah who remanded him to the ATS custody till July 27, said special public prosecutor Kalpesh Goswami.
The ATS had sought a 14-day remand of Kingar, but the court granted them his custody for 10 days, he said.
The ATS on July 12 seized over 70 kg of heroin from a container near the Mundra port in the Kutch district.
The ATS said the seized contraband had been sent from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was meant to be delivered to Punjab.
The seizure was made based on a tip-off given by the Punjab Police that a shipping container that had arrived at the port about two-and-a-half months ago might contain drugs and cargo, it said.
After a close inspection of 540 fabric rolls kept in the container, heroin powder was found inside 64 of them, the probe agency said.
According to Goswami, Kingar had allegedly imported the fabric roll in which the contraband was hidden to dodge the authorities. A cloth was wrapped on long cylindrical pipes made of cardboard, and the drug dealers had created a cavity by putting a plastic pipe of a larger diameter on the cardboard pipe. Heroin was filled in the cavity and then sealed tightly using carbon tapes to ensure that it goes undetected in the X-ray check.
The container was sent by a UAE-based entity and it was received by a West Bengal-based delivery service with an office at Gandhidham in Kutch, it was stated.
Ayodhya ready for first Sawan after Covid restrictions
Ayodhya administration will be facing its first major challenge after lifting Covid restrictions on the occasion of the first Monday of the holy Sawan month when a large number of devotees are expected to arrive in the temple town. The Sawan fair is a major attraction for people arriving in Ayodhya from adjoining districts, including Barabanki, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur and Bahraich. Kanwariyas will also arrive in Ayodhya along with devotees from adjoining districts.
Habitual thief arrested for stealing ₹1 lakh in Chandigarh
Police on Friday night arrested a 32-year-old habitual thief for allegedly stealing ₹1 lakh as well as gold and silver items from a house in Burail village. The accused, Jitender Singh of Burail village, broke into the house of Manish Kumar of Burail, who works as a building contractor. Police said the accused was a habitual thief and a drug addict. He had previously been lodged in jail in a theft case.
Panchkula 2009 double homicide: Accused couple arrested 13 years after murders
Special task force, Ambala, has arrested a “most-wanted” couple from Indore in connection with the 2009 double-murder of a financer and Raju's' four-year-old son. The accused, Raju and his wife, Shilpa, residents of AKS colony, Zirakpur, were nabbed by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aman Kumar, STF Ambala unit inspector Deepender Partap Singh and their team from Bilochi Mardana, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. They will be produced in court for remand.
Mann announces campaign to clean rivers, drains across state
Kapurthala : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced the launch of a state-wide campaign to clean rivers and drains of Punjab. He said the state government was making concerted efforts to enhance the green cover in the state, for which Shaheed Bhagat Singh Haryiwal Lehar has been started. Noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is now AAP Rajya Sabha member also stressed the need to clean Buddha Nullah and Chitti Bein on the same pattern with the active support of the state government.
Month-long Sawan festivities set to begin in UP’s Agra
After two years, the Taj city is all geared up for Sawan fairs. The first of these would be organised at the Rajeshwar temple here on Monday. These fairs will usher in month-long celebrations, with the last one scheduled at Prithvinath temple on the fourth Monday of Sawan month. For two years, no celebrations were held due to Covid.
