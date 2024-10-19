723 panchayats in Himachal declared tuberculosis-free

As many as 723 panchayats in Himachal Pradesh have been declared tuberculosis-free. This was shared in the session organised by the state tuberculosis (TB) cell, National Health Mission (NHM) - Himachal Pradesh, with the support from The Union Against Tuberculosis, in Shimla on Saturday. There are 12,835 patients in the state, of which 2,322 patients are in Kangra, 2,055 from Mandi, 1,416 patients in Solan, while just 52 patients in Lahul and Sipiti. (Getty image)

The feat of making 723 panchayats TB free was due to a collaborative effort involving 27 government departments.

This multi-sectoral approach is part of the state’s larger goal to eliminate TB by 2025.

NHM director Priyanka Verma said, “The success we are seeing today, with 723 panchayats being declared TB-free, is a testament to the power of collaboration. By uniting 27 departments under one mission, we have been able to reach more people, provide better care, and ensure that even the most remote areas of our state are included in the fight against TB.”

Verma emphasised the need for continued focus on community involvement, adding, “We are committed to eliminating TB from every corner of Himachal Pradesh, but this is not something we can do alone. The participation of local communities, through ASHA workers, TB Champions, and panchayat leaders, is essential to sustaining these achievements. Our fight against TB will continue until every district, every village, is TB-free.”

The state’s TB elimination strategy also includes extensive public education campaigns, leveraging social media influencers and elected representatives to spread awareness. The involvement of multiple sectors has created a ripple effect, with more individuals coming forward for screening and treatment, reducing the stigma associated with the disease.

“The challenges remain in reaching the most remote areas of the state.” said Verma while adding the government’s coordinated effort is designed to address these gaps and ensure that all communities, regardless of location, have access to the resources needed to fight TB.