76 diarrhoea cases detected in Panchkula’s Sector 19

Six more cases of diarrhoea were detected in Sector 19 on Saturday, taking the total cases to 76. None of the patients has been hospitalised. Panchkula district health officer Dr Suresh Bhonsle said, “Preliminary investigations show that the cause of these cases is mixing of sewerage water with drinking water.” (HT Photo)

In the light of the break out, the health department has surveyed 2,000 houses in the last two days. District health officer Dr Suresh Bhonsle said, “Preliminary investigations show that the cause of these cases is mixing of sewerage water with drinking water.”

“The patients have reported mild symptoms of diarrhoea. Our teams have distributed packets of chlorine and ORS to the residents. The situation is under control,” he said, adding that the patients were treated at the Sector 19, dispensary.

Meanwhile, a team of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) also visited the area and found that encroachments by Housing Board residents in the name of “need-based changes.”

Ward 8 councillor Harinder Malik said, “These houses were allotted in 1980-1982. The sewerage and water supplies lines were laid, but many houses have encroached on these making it difficult to clean. Leakages were found in two places which led to mixing of sewerage water with drinking water. But, now these been plugged. Two illegal connections were also disconnected.”

On the way forward, he said, “We will now be writing to the residents to get their pipelines replaced.”