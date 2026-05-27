78% turnout in peaceful Phase 1 of Himachal panchayat polls

Barring minor skirmishes at the Haroli polling booth in Una and Sheetalpur in Solan districts, the first phase of panchayati raj elections concluded peacefully on Tuesday with a turnout of nearly 78%. Two elderly voters show their inked fingers during the Kullu panchayati raj elections on Tuesday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

Polling was held in 1,293 gram panchayats across the state from 7am to 3pm amid a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

The turnout surpassed the 77% voting recorded during the 2021 panchayat elections held in 1,228 gram panchayats.

The counting of votes for the posts of pradhan, up-pradhan and ward members is currently underway and results are expected to start trickling in shortly.

The counting of votes for the block development council (BDC) and district council is scheduled for May 31.

According to official data, Kullu recorded the highest turnout at nearly 84%, followed by Sirmaur with 82% and Solan with 81%.

Shimla registered around 80% polling. Lahaul and Spiti registered the lowest turnout at around 69%.

More than 14.25 lakh votes were cast out of a total electorate of over 18.22 lakh eligible voters. Kangra, which has the highest number of voters among all the districts, recorded a turnout of 75%, while Hamirpur registered nearly 73% turnout.

Women voters outnumbered men, with female turnout recorded at 81.85% compared to 75.51% among men.

In Shimla district, male voter turnout stood at 80.51%, higher than 79.37% recorded among women. Similarly, in Kinnaur, 73.95% men cast their vote compared to 73.22% of women, while in Sirmaur, the turnout among men was 82.60% against 82.54% among women voters.

At the grassroots level, Kunair-Dhamaun gram panchayat in Sirmaur district recorded an impressive 97% turnout.

In Kangra district, the election commission established a special auxiliary polling station for the remote Bara Bhangal gram panchayat, enabling all 101 registered voters to cast their votes. In the Chamba district, polling for the ward member post in Ward No. 3-Deela of Chambi gram panchayat was countermanded following the death of a contesting candidate.

Similarly, in Shimla district, polling in Ward No. 1 (Brandli-1) of Narain gram panchayat under Rampur block was cancelled after officials mistakenly used a NOTA stamp along with the authorised Swastika symbol stamp. Fresh polling in the ward will now be held on May 30.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress and opposition BJP traded political barbs over the polling trends.

Principal media adviser to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Naresh Chauhan, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of panicking over the growing support received by Congress-backed candidates in the ongoing panchayat elections.

“The BJP leaders had not expected Congress-supported candidates to receive such overwhelming public support in the panchayat elections. The people of the state are expressing confidence in the policies and decisions of the Sukhu government,” Chauhan said at a press conference in Shimla.

Former chief minister and leader of opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, thanked the voters for supporting the BJP-backed candidates. “The elections will deliver a clear mandate against the anti-people policies of the Congress government. Despite the elections proceeding peacefully across the state, a select few officials failed to uphold an impartial role during the polling. Complaints regarding negligence and irregularities in the electoral process have been received from several regions, thereby exposing the governmental impediments standing in the way of a clean and transparent democratic election process,” he said.

Polling suspended in Karsog

Polling was cancelled in Mandi district after the name of a candidate contesting for the block development committee (BDC) seat was found missing from the ballot papers. There are around 2,500 voters in the Thach-Thermi, Pralog and Mendi BDC ward of Karsog subdivision in Mandi district and the name of the candidate, Hoshiyar Singh, was replaced by NOTA. The error came to light shortly after polling began at 7 am.

Polling authorities immediately suspended voting. The polling for the remaining five panchayati raj posts resumed after officials intervened.

Following the incident, Karsog sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gaurav Mahajan rushed to the spot and submitted a report to Mandi deputy commissioner and district election officer Apoorv Devgan. The matter was subsequently reported to the state election commission (SEC), which decided to postpone the BDC election in the concerned ward.

“An inquiry will be initiated to determine how this lapse occurred, and strict action will be taken against the officials and employees found responsible,” the DC said. The SEC has rescheduled the polling for May 28.

Youth dies in drunken brawl

In the Darlaghat area of Arki in Solan district, a young man lost his life following an altercation related to the panchayat elections. It is alleged that during a party, a dispute between two youths escalated. A youth identified as Kunal pushed Ashwani off a balcony, and the victim died following the fall. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation into the incident.

In Solan district’s Doon constituency, voting was briefly halted at Sheetalpur polling station after a scuffle between rival groups created chaos outside the booth. Polling resumed after security personnel intervened.

Allegations of bogus voting

In the Tihra district council ward of Dharampur in Mandi district, allegations have surfaced regarding the casting of a bogus vote on behalf of the son of Vandana Guleria, the daughter of a former minister. A polling agent has lodged a formal complaint with the SDM and the Mandi deputy commissioner. The polling agent, Satish, has alleged that another individual cast the vote.

Guleria is the daughter of former minister Mahender Thakur. Principal adviser to CM, Naresh Chauhan, said: “If it is confirmed that anyone cast a vote improperly or in violation of rules, appropriate action will be taken as per law.”

The SEC said the results for gram panchayat members, pradhans and up-pradhans will be declared today, while those for panchayat samiti and zila parishad seats will be announced on May 31.

The second and third phases of polling are scheduled for May 28 and 30, respectively.