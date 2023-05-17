7-year-old leaves home for tuition, goes missing

A 7-year-old girl has gone missing after leaving from her home for tuition in Rampur village, 11 km from the district headquarters. Senior superintendent of police (rural) Satinder Singh said they have registered a case of abduction against some unidentified persons and their teams were working to locate the girl.

The girl’s father said, “My daughter went for tuition in a neighbouring house around 4 pm on Monday. After sometime, the tuition teacher informed us that she had not reached there. We immediately started finding her, but to no avail. Around 8 pm, we informed the police about the incident.”

A CCTV video from the village has also surfaced, in which a man and a woman are seen carrying a child on a motorcycle.

The SSP, however, said the footage was shown to the family members, but they have said that it was not their girl.

“The missing girl was only three-month-old when her mother left the house and took a divorce. The girl’s father did his remarriage. We doubt that her biological mother might have taken her away. But the police have not found any clue in this regard so far,” said the aunt of the girl’s father.

