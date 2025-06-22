Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

8 booked for killing liquor trader in Jind

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 22, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Speaking to Hindustan Times over the phone, SP Kuldeep Singh said the victim, Virender alias Binder, did not own the vend but was involved as a silent partner.

A day after a 27-year-old liquor trader was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a vend in Kharak Ramji village of Jind, superintendent of police (SP) Kuldeep Singh on Saturday confirmed that the murder stemmed from an old rivalry and that eight people had been booked.

Victim’s body was handed over to his family after post mortem was conducted at Jind Civil Hospital on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Victim’s body was handed over to his family after post mortem was conducted at Jind Civil Hospital on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Speaking to Hindustan Times over the phone, SP Kuldeep Singh said the victim, Virender alias Binder, did not own the vend but was involved as a silent partner.

“Virender had a criminal background and was facing eight to ten cases. He was killed by members of a rival gang who are not involved in the liquor trade. This murder is not linked to any liquor-related dispute but to a long-standing personal enmity. He and his aides had earlier assaulted the father of one of the accused,” the SP said.

Singh added that a murder case has been registered against eight people associated with the rival gang. “We have formed five teams to nab them. Their names can’t be disclosed yet as it may hamper the investigation,” he said.

Police officials said Virender’s brother is already in jail in connection with a murder case.

A senior officer said the deceased was a silent partner in vends across four to five nearby villages and had a known criminal record. “The attackers have been identified and arrests will be made soon,” the official said.

After the post-mortem at Jind Civil Hospital, Virender’s body was handed over to his family.

Police said the attack took place on Friday evening while Virender was sitting outside the vend on the outskirts of the village.

“The assailants fired at him. He tried to escape into a nearby house but was chased and shot multiple times. He was rushed to Jind Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The attackers fled after snatching two bikes from locals,” said a police spokesperson.

This incident comes a week after a liquor contractor was gunned down in broad daylight near Meena Market on the busy Delhi–Ambala national highway in Shahbad, Kurukshetra on June 13. The Special Task Force (STF) of Ambala and Karnal police have arrested three men in the case.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 8 booked for killing liquor trader in Jind
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On