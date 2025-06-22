8 booked for killing liquor trader in Jind

A day after a 27-year-old liquor trader was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a vend in Kharak Ramji village of Jind, superintendent of police (SP) Kuldeep Singh on Saturday confirmed that the murder stemmed from an old rivalry and that eight people had been booked. Victim’s body was handed over to his family after post mortem was conducted at Jind Civil Hospital on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Speaking to Hindustan Times over the phone, SP Kuldeep Singh said the victim, Virender alias Binder, did not own the vend but was involved as a silent partner.

“Virender had a criminal background and was facing eight to ten cases. He was killed by members of a rival gang who are not involved in the liquor trade. This murder is not linked to any liquor-related dispute but to a long-standing personal enmity. He and his aides had earlier assaulted the father of one of the accused,” the SP said.

Singh added that a murder case has been registered against eight people associated with the rival gang. “We have formed five teams to nab them. Their names can’t be disclosed yet as it may hamper the investigation,” he said.

Police officials said Virender’s brother is already in jail in connection with a murder case.

A senior officer said the deceased was a silent partner in vends across four to five nearby villages and had a known criminal record. “The attackers have been identified and arrests will be made soon,” the official said.

After the post-mortem at Jind Civil Hospital, Virender’s body was handed over to his family.

Police said the attack took place on Friday evening while Virender was sitting outside the vend on the outskirts of the village.

“The assailants fired at him. He tried to escape into a nearby house but was chased and shot multiple times. He was rushed to Jind Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The attackers fled after snatching two bikes from locals,” said a police spokesperson.

This incident comes a week after a liquor contractor was gunned down in broad daylight near Meena Market on the busy Delhi–Ambala national highway in Shahbad, Kurukshetra on June 13. The Special Task Force (STF) of Ambala and Karnal police have arrested three men in the case.