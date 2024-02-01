8 DCs among 18 IAS officers shifted in HP

Himachal government on Wednesday shifted 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, including eight deputy commissioners. Raghav Sharma has been posted as director, rural development and panchayati raj-cum-ex-officio special secretary (iStock)

Shimla DC Aditya Negi, Kangra DC Nipun Jindal, Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg, Mandi DC Arindam Chaudhary, Chamba DC Apoorv Devgan, Hamirpur DC Hemraj Bairwa, Kinnaur DC Torul S Raveesh and Una DC Raghav Sharma were transferred.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Raghav Sharma has been posted as director, rural development and panchayati raj-cum-ex-officio special secretary. Hemraj Bairwa will take over as Kangra DC and hold additional charge HP Board of School Education chairperson. Aditya Negi was posted as settlement officer, Kangra division with Anupam Kashyap, who was director of transport, taking over as Shimla DC.

Amit Kumar Sharma, director (personnel and finance), HP state electricity board, who also has additional charge as additional controller of stores, department of industries has been govern the post of Kinnaur DC.

Nipun Jindal goes as director Ayush department. Ashutosh Garg will take over as special secretary (finance) with the additional charge of director, state audit department.

Arindam Chaudhary will take over as special secretary (MPP and power department). Apoorv Devgan will take over as Mandi DC. Mukesh Repaswal, director, information technology has been posted as Chamba DC. Torul S Raveesh will take over as Kullu DC.

Jatin Lal, managing director, HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam, who also has additional charge as managing director, HP handicrafts and handloom corporation, has been posted as Una DC.

Labour commissioner-cum- director, employment Manasi Sahay Thakurhas been posted as director, tourism and civil aviation, on substantive basis. She will continue to hold her previous charge.

Anurag Chander Sharma, commissioner, Dharamshala municipal corporation (MC), goes as director (personnel and finance), HP state electricity board, Shimla. He will hold additional charge as additional controller of stores, department of industries.

Sonakshi Singh Tomar, managing director, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes development corporation, Solan and managing director, mahila vikas nigam, Solan, has been posted as chief executive officer, Baddi, Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority, relieving Solan DC Manmohan Sharma of the additional charge.

Gandharva Rathore, settlement officer, Kangra division, will join as managing director, kaushal vikas nigam, Shimla. She will also hold additional charge as managing director, HP handicrafts and handloom corporation, Shimla.