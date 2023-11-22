8,000 dog-bite cases reported in UT this year

The stray dog menace continues to grip Chandigarh as the city reported around 8,000 dog bite cases this year, the figure which has already outnumbered last year’s count of 5,363, the data shared by Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) revealed. As per data compiled by the civic body, the city reported 7,790 dog bite cases from January 1 to August 31, this year. (HT PHOTO)

As per data compiled by the civic body, the city reported 7,790 dog bite cases from January 1 to August 31, this year. The figures of September, October and November are yet to be compiled by the MC.

In 2020, 13,447 cases were reported in Chandigarh, whereas in 2021, the count had dropped to 6,306.

“It is pertinent to mention that the civic body collects dog bite figures from city’s dispensaries and government hospitals, which administers anti-rabies injections to the victims. Hence, the number includes people from across the Chandigarh tricity, which is the main reason behind the surge in total figure”, said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, adding that the civic body is effectively conducting the dog sterilization drive.

As per the animal birth control (ABC) programme and since its inception in the year 2015, a total of 25,021 stray dogs have been sterilised till September this year.

Adm to compensate victims

Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court observed that the state would be considered the primary entity responsible for compensating victims in instances of attacks by stray animals, including dogs and cattle. Regarding dog bite incidents, the court stipulated that the compensation should be a minimum of “ ₹10,000 for each tooth mark” and a “minimum of ₹20,000 for every 0.2 cm of wound” where the flesh had been torn off.

The court, however, also directed the government to form a committee to deal with such cases with the deputy commissioner as its chairperson.

“Chandigarh administration has not yet received the orders but the committee has been constituted to frame rules and regulations, including the procedure to avail the compensation. The victims will be compensated only after rules are notified”, said Chandigarh DC Vinay Pratap Singh.

MC to take call on banning 6 dog breeds on Nov 28

After city councillors suggested changes in the draft of “The municipal corporation Chandigarh pet dogs and community dogs bylaws 2023” during the last house meeting on October 17, the bylaws will be tabled in the upcoming house meeting on November 28.

The house will take a call on MC’s proposal to ban six “ferocious” dog breeds in the city including American Bull Dog, American Pitbull, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler.

In the new clause, volunteers/NGOs/dog lovers, groomers, pet breeders, shopkeepers, dog trainers, and owners of dog hostels and creches are also mandated to get themselves registered with the MC. The civic body also asked the residents’ welfare associations to designate a place in their locality for feeding community dogs in the vicinity. It strictly held that canine owners shall not allow their pets to defecate in public places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON