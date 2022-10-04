Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 85-year-old woman hurt as snatchers pull off her gold earring in Chandigarh

85-year-old woman hurt as snatchers pull off her gold earring in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 03:48 AM IST

The woman’s nephew Ram Singh, a farmer, told the Chandigarh Police that he was on the first floor when he heard the screams of his aunt Gyan Kaur around 2.40 pm

Chandigarh Police are scanning for CCTV footage to nab the accused in both cases. (iStock)
Chandigarh Police are scanning for CCTV footage to nab the accused in both cases. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An 85-year-old woman suffered injuries after two motorcycle-borne men snatched her gold earring in Maloya on Sunday.

Her nephew Ram Singh, a farmer, told the police that he was on the first floor when he heard the screams of his aunt Gyan Kaur around 2.40 pm. When he, along with other family members, rushed out, he saw two men escaping on a motorcycle after snatching his aunt’s gold earring. In the scuffle, she sustained injury on the neck.

On his complaint, police booked the unidentified accused under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Maloya police station.

Woman loses mobile phone to snatchers in Burail

In another case, a scooter-borne man snatched a 20-year-old woman’s mobile phone in Burail village.

Archana, who lives in Burail, told the police that worked as a domestic help in Sector 34. On Sunday, she was walking back home from work around 5.15 pm, when a man came from behind on a Honda Activa and snatched her mobile phone, before fleeing. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the IPC was registered at the Sector-34 police station.

Police are scanning for CCTV footage to nab the accused in both cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out