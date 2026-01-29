889 roads blocked in HP; snow slide triggers panic in Chamba’s Bharmaur

Following heavy snowfall in Himachal’s higher reaches, a snow-slide incident occurred in Bharmaur area of Himachal’s Chamba district late Tuesday night, triggering panic among the local residents. Snow cutters are being used to clear the snow in Manali on Wednesday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

The incident occurred in Poolan panchayat around midnight and two pickup vehicles were buried in the snow while three shops suffered damages. Officials said that the area is prone to such incidents and these kinds of incidents have happened in the past as well. Officials said that soon after receiving the information about the incident, the rescue and search teams were dispatched to the affected site. A search and assessment operation was started to locate the buried vehicles and evaluate the extent of damage.

Bharmour sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Sharma, said, “Heavy snowfall occurred in Bharmour on Tuesday evening. We received the information from the panchayat head and we have sent the machinery to clear the spot. It took the machinery around 5-6 hours to reach the spot amid the heavy snowfall. All the officials concerned reached the spot. Three shops have suffered damage, however, no loss of life was reported in the incident.”

According to the India meteorological department (IMD), higher reaches of Himachal received widespread snowfall during the last 24 hours. The highest snowfall of 75 cm was recorded at Kothi in Kullu district, followed by 51 cm at Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti, 40.6 cm at Khadrala in Shimla district, and 36 cm at Gondla in Lahaul-Spiti. Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recorded 28.3 cm snowfall, Manali in Kullu district received 28 cm, while Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 17.7 cm

Road connectivity hit

Road connectivity across several parts of the hill state continued to remain disrupted following rain and snowfall. As many as 889 roads, including four national highways, remained blocked across the state on Wednesday. Lahaul-Spiti was the worst hit with 290 roads, including NH-03 and NH-505, blocked, followed by Shimla district with 176 road closures. Mandi reported 128 blocked roads, Kullu 98, and Kinnaur 74.

In Lahaul-Spiti, NH-03 (Koksar-Rohtang Pass) remained closed and NH-505 was also closed due to snowfall. Meanwhile, NH-305 remained blocked in Kullu district, while NH-05 (Pooh-Samdu) in Kinnaur remained closed due to snowfall.

In Chamba district, 91 roads remained blocked on Wednesday. The Chamba–Bharmour National Highway was partially open due to a landslide at Luna, while the Chamba–Holi and Chamba–Pangi (via Saach) roads remained closed due to heavy snowfall. The Chamba–Tissa road also faced blockades following landslides.

Heavy snow likely on Feb 1

MeT department officials said dry weather is likely to prevail across the state on January 29, followed by light rain or snowfall at isolated places over higher hills on January 30 and January 31. Another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of January 30.