900 mid-day meal workers across Chandigarh government schools await April, May salaries

Around 900 mid-day meal workers employed in Chandigarh government schools have gone unpaid for April and May. They alleged that their salaries have yet to be disbursed, even though these months have already elapsed. District education officer Beena Rani said the salary has now been approved and will positively be disbursed by the beginning of next week. (HT Photo for representation)

The workers, who earn a monthly honorarium of around ₹4,500, have also raised their long pending demands of wage revision and social security.

The workers are engaged under the PM POSHAN scheme, formerly known as the Mid-Day Meal scheme, and are responsible for cooking and distributing meals to thousands of schoolchildren daily across Chandigarh’s government-school network.

District education officer (DEO) Beena Rani said the salary has now been approved and will positively be disbursed by the beginning of next week. However, director of school education (DSE) Nitish Singla remained unavailable for comment on the delay despite multiple attempts.

The delay has pushed already strained households further into hardship. “Our salaries for December and May get cut, citing the holiday season, despite us working during those months. We don’t get paid for March and June either, so we only get paid for 10 months, and even from those, two months get cut,” said Malti, a mid-day meal worker at GMSH Sector 36.

Another worker, who did not wish to be named, said even the amount they were owed rarely arrived on time. “Our already meagre salaries have never come on time, despite us working overtime on most days,” she said. The workers had also approached BJP leader Sanjay Tandon, seeking his intervention with the administration on their pending demands.

Anu Kumar, president of the Class IV Employees Union of the education department, said the union met with the DSE and formally submitted their demands. These include wages at DC rates since workers put in approximately four hours daily, the extension of salaries to 12 months from the current 10, and health and medical insurance coverage through ESIC or an equivalent scheme, given the risk of kitchen accidents. Kumar added that parity with mid-day meal workers in neighbouring states was also a key demand, as Chandigarh’s ₹4,500 honorarium falls significantly short in one of the country’s most expensive cities.