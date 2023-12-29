9.2 lakh traffic violations caught in Chandigarh this year, 85% through CCTVs

The Chandigarh Traffic police issued a whopping 9.2 lakh challans so far this year, out of which, 85% offences were caught through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed across various lightpoints in the city. Chandigarh’s total collections in the form of traffic violation challans stand at ₹ 10.6 crore. (HT File)

The UT’s total collections in the form of traffic violation challans stand at ₹10.6 crore.

The number of challans issued in 2023 is 3.68 lakh more than the last year thus recording a jump of 66.2%. Last year, 5.5 lakh challans were issued for various offences.

Figures collected from the Police Command and Control Centre (PCCC) in Sector 17 reveal that out of the 7.9 lakh challans issued through CCTV cameras, most were for red-light jumping (4.5 lakh challans), followed by zebra crossing (1.2 lakh challans), speeding (1.8 lakh challans) and riding without helmet (23,238 challans).

The data reveals that challans issued for red-light jumping have more than doubled than last year as 1.80 lakh challans were issued in 2022 while this year, the number has recorded a 150 % increase. Against 1.8 lakh challans for speeding last year, the figure has jumped to 1.02 lakh this year.

As many as 44,119 challans have been issued for wrong parking while 2018 commuters were challaned for using mobile phones while driving. As many as 444 residents have been challaned for using pressure horns in silence zones.

As many as 900 CCTV cameras had been installed at various locations across the city with the footage being monitored through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

Around 285 different locations in the city including intersections, government schools, entry and exit points, water treatment facilities, parking lots, hospital entrances, gardens are under real-time surveillance.

More women than men ride without helmet

Interestingly, more women than men were challaned for riding two-wheelers without helmets. Against 65,193 women who were challaned for this offence, as many as 57,844 men were issued challans for riding without helmet.

UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said that technology has helped a lot in law-and-order enforcement and this is the reason why challans are more this year. “This is an example of how technology can help in law enforcement. We have been successful in regulating smooth traffic by bringing violators to book,” she said.