95-year-old man succumbs to diarrhoea in Mohali’s Kharar

A 95-year-old man from Kharar succumbed to diarrhoea, district health authorities confirmed on Wednesday. On Tuesday, a five-year-old boy from Guru Nanak Colony in Badmajra, Mohali, had died due to cholera. (HT)

Civil surgeon Mahesh Kumar Ahuja said the patient person was also suffering from multiple health issues. He passed away at a private hospital.

On Tuesday, a five-year-old boy from Guru Nanak Colony in Badmajra had died due to cholera whose symptoms also include diarrhoea, along with nausea, vomiting, lethargy and stomach pain.

Meanwhile, the health department confirmed 17 new cases of diarrhoea and five of cholera on Wednesday, taking their tally so far to 256 and 23, respectively, in eight affected areas of the district.

Around 80% of the cases are from Balongi and Badmajra areas, and fresh cases have also emerged in Rambagh, Kharar. Out of the 256 cases of diarrhoea, 114 patients have mild infection and are being treated at home.

The civil surgeon said 78 patients were receiving treatment at the Mohali civil hospital, while seven were hospitalised in Dera Bassi, five in Dhakoli, four in Kurali, three in Banur and two at Gharuan. On a positive note, 18 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said 1 lakh chlorine tablets, along with 11,000 zinc tablets and 18,000 ORS packets, had been distributed in the affected areas. She urged residents to attend nearby medical checkup camps to prevent further outbreaks.

