The highest reserve price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.95 crore has been set for a liquor vend in Dhanas. (HT File Photo/For Representational Purpose only)
96 liquor vends to be auctioned in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh excise and taxation department is putting 96 liquor vends on auction for the next fiscal, up from 94 in 2020-21
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:13 PM IST

The Chandigarh excise and taxation department is putting 96 liquor vends on auction for the next fiscal, up from 94 in 2020-21.

The e-auction will begin on March 10 and bids can be submitted till March 18. The results will be declared on March 19.

The highest reserve price of 7.95 crore has been set for a liquor vend in Dhanas. In 2019-2020, it had fetched the department 10.78 crore, highest among all vends. Last year, too, it went for 7.05 crore, the second-highest bid.

Other vends with the highest reserve price this year are at Khuda Lahora/ Khuda Jassu ( 6.75 crore) and Sector 30 ( 6.4 crore). Vends near Chandigarh’s border with neighbouring states generally fetch high bids as liquor in the city is cheaper than in Mohali and Panchkula.

Meanwhile, the reserve price of a vend in Sector 9, which had fetched the highest bid of 7.56 crore last year, is 6.1 crore. To curb the menace of cartelisation and monopolistic practices, a single entity of firms/companies/individuals will be entitled to allotment of up to a maximum of 10 vends.

In the Chandigarh Excise Policy 2021-2022 announced on Wednesday, the administration has decided to keep the licence fee and excise duty on beer and wine unchanged. On the Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), the duty has been increased by 6%, which is expected to increase the prices of popular liquor brands by 10-12%.

