AAP burns Punjab CM’s effigy over expensive power supply in state

Lambasting the state government for its alleged failure in cancelling the power purchase agreements (PPA) due to which residents were getting expensive power in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday staged a protest outside mini secretariat and burned the effigy of chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh.

AAP leaders slammed the CM for failing to cancel the PPAs with private companies even as the government had promised the same before the assembly elections in 2017.

The leaders rued that the state was reeling under dues and private companies were not even able to meet the demand for power supply.

AAP Lok Sabha in-charge Aman Mohie said, “The government has run away from cancelling these PPAs and is working to save the image of Badals. The government should cancel the PPAs and reduce the power tariff in the state.”

AAP in-charge, Ludhiana east constituency, Daljit Singh Grewal, said even Congress minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had said that the government had already wasted four and a half years and the PPAs had still not been cancelled.