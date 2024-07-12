AAP councillors hold protest outside Mohali mayor’s office over insanitation

To highlight the poor state of the city’s sanitation system, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors staged a protest outside the office of Mohali’s mayor on Thursday. AAP councillor Aruna Vachchit of Ward No 25, Mohali, had previously written to the mayor, giving an ultimatum to clean the streets by Wednesday, failing which she would protest outside the mayor’s office on Thursday. (Getty image)

The protest was led by AAP councillor Aruna Vachchit of Ward No 25, who was joined by councillors Gurmeet Kaur of Ward No 50, Gurpreet Kaur of Ward No 37, Karamjit Kaur of Ward No 39 and Ramanpreet Kaur of Ward No 28, along with Congress party councillor Pramod Mitra of Ward No 36 and former councillor Rajni Goel.

Vachchit expressed her concern over the lack of cleanliness in her ward and said, “The streets in my ward have not been cleaned for the past three months, and residents have been complaining daily.”

She had previously written to the mayor, giving an ultimatum to clean the streets by Wednesday, failing which she would protest outside the mayor’s office on Thursday. Despite waiting for nearly three hours, the mayor did not arrive at the office during the protest.

The protesters warned of another protest with ward residents if the sanitation situation does not improve in the coming days.