AAP delegation meets guv, seeks FIR in illegal sand mining racket

Chandigarh : A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) submitted a memorandum to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday seeking his intervention for registration of FIR in the multilayered illegal sand mining racket in the state.

The delegation led by AAP’s Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha informed the governor that crores of rupees and documents were seized in the ED raids on chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s relative. He demanded a “more thorough and impartial inquiry” into the case. The AAP had been alleging for a long time that sand mafia was operating in Punjab, including Jindapur village of the chief minister’s constituency, no action was taken despite complaint, Chadha claimed.

Quoting former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh claim that Channi’s name had come up in this connection when he was a minister and conversation with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Chadha said instead of taking action, the Congress high command promoted him to the chief minister’s position.

In response to a query, the AAP leader said there was no denying that the raid on Channi’s relative was part of political vendetta, but the recovery of cash, gold and other assets raised suspicions and, hence, the demand for an impartial inquiry.