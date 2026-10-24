Tree’s company: In this artist’s work, the garden city of Bangalore lives on

A very different Bengaluru seems set to burst out of the frame, in artist Rumale Chennabasaviah’s (1910-1988) paintings. Flowers are everywhere. Red bell tecomas droop over the boundary wall of M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Laburnums and jacarandas burst into golds and mauves by the side of the road. There are barely any people in these views, and certainly no traffic. There are no IT parks or pubs yet. More than 65 years after Chennabasaviah first started rendering Bangalore in his signature post-Impressionist swirls and vibrant brushstrokes, they preserve a city that is now fading even from memory. “His paintings capture the ritusimhara or year-long sequential blooming of flowering trees that Bangalore was known for,” says Sanjay M Kabe, an electronics engineer who has managed Chennabasaviah’s art gallery, Rumale Art House, since 1999. Last month, to mark the late artist’s 116th birth anniversary, the gallery released a book titled Rumale: The Artist in his Words, edited and translated from the Kannada by art critic and architect KS Srinivasa Murthy. It brings together Chennabasaviah’s reflections on his childhood and his art, the Indian freedom movement, politics and nation-building, via autobiographical notes, interviews and speeches, as well as through essays by Murthy, Kabe and Kabe’s sister Shabala Nadkarni, an architect. Now in their 60s, Kabe and Nadkarni had unique access to the artist. They knew him as children. He was a friend of their father, social worker Madhav Govind Kabe, and a fatherly figure to them, Kabe says.

In Play of Light, High Court (1960), one can almost hear the swaying of the trees. (Courtesy Rumale Art House)

HUE BEGINNINGS Born in 1910, Chennabasaviah grew up in a wealthy family that ran a jewellery business on the outskirts of Bangalore. His intricate art drew attention even in school and, as a young man, he enrolled at Bangalore’s Kalamandira School of Arts, and then at the Chamarajendra Technical Institute in Mysore. He was focused on oil paintings and watercolours, when Mahatma Gandhi called on the youth to join the freedom struggle, in 1930. As a 20-something-year-old satyagrahi, he met Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, among other leaders; was arrested; and would later spend nearly a year in jail. After independence, he spent 12 years as a grassroots leader with the Congress Seva Dal. He also served as a member of the Mysore state legislative council from 1952 to 1960. And as editor of the Kannada daily Thaayi Naadu (Motherland). Through these years, he rarely painted. It was only in the early 1960s, after quitting politics at the age of 52, that he truly began his career as an artist. “He was a karma yogi. He believed, whatever he was doing, he had to give it all his heart,” Kabe says.

Fountains, Kanteerva Stadium (1980) is a riot of colour, movement and fluidity, with arcs of white water against a sky and wall of foliage in purples, pinks and blues. (Courtesy Rumale Art House)