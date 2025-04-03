Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP ‘desperate’ to secure RS seat for Kejriwal from Punjab, says Congress’ Ashu

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 03, 2025 09:10 AM IST

Punjab Congress working president and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that both Mann and Kejriwal were going out of their way to woo Ludhiana voters as they were fearful of an imminent defeat.

Punjab Congress working president and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to manipulate the upcoming Ludhiana West bypolls even before it has been officially announced.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu
Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Launching a scathing attack on chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal Ashu said, “If they had their way, AAP would send its candidate directly to the vidhan sabha without even holding an election, just to create a Rajya Sabha vacancy for Kejriwal.”

He said that both Mann and Kejriwal were going out of their way to woo Ludhiana voters as they were fearful of an imminent defeat.

“Their continuous presence in the city shows their nervousness. They know the people of Ludhiana West will reject them, so they are trying every possible trick to change the outcome,” he said.

Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliewal, referring to the anti-drug rally held on Wednesday, said Mann had held a similar rally on November 26, 2023.

Baliewal said Mann was hell-bent on defaming Ludhiana.

“Is Punjab’s drug problem only in Ludhiana? Or is he deliberately targeting the city for his political drama? The truth is the entire Punjab is suffering due to AAP’s failure, but Mann keeps focusing only on Ludhiana—coincidentally, where a bypoll is coming up,” he said terming it as classic AAP strategy to divert attention, create drama, and fool the public.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / AAP ‘desperate’ to secure RS seat for Kejriwal from Punjab, says Congress’ Ashu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On