AAP ‘desperate’ to secure RS seat for Kejriwal from Punjab, says Congress’ Ashu

Punjab Congress working president and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to manipulate the upcoming Ludhiana West bypolls even before it has been officially announced. Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Launching a scathing attack on chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal Ashu said, “If they had their way, AAP would send its candidate directly to the vidhan sabha without even holding an election, just to create a Rajya Sabha vacancy for Kejriwal.”

He said that both Mann and Kejriwal were going out of their way to woo Ludhiana voters as they were fearful of an imminent defeat.

“Their continuous presence in the city shows their nervousness. They know the people of Ludhiana West will reject them, so they are trying every possible trick to change the outcome,” he said.

Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliewal, referring to the anti-drug rally held on Wednesday, said Mann had held a similar rally on November 26, 2023.

Baliewal said Mann was hell-bent on defaming Ludhiana.

“Is Punjab’s drug problem only in Ludhiana? Or is he deliberately targeting the city for his political drama? The truth is the entire Punjab is suffering due to AAP’s failure, but Mann keeps focusing only on Ludhiana—coincidentally, where a bypoll is coming up,” he said terming it as classic AAP strategy to divert attention, create drama, and fool the public.