AAP MP Sanjay Singh brought to Amritsar court in defamation case, next hearing on Dec 16

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was produced before an Amritsar court on Saturday in connection with a defamation case against him by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh (centre) being escorted to the Amritsar court complex under tight security on Saturday. The MP is behind bars at Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Sanjay Singh, who was brought from Delhi’s Tihar Jail under tight security, told the media outside the court complex that his fight against “dictatorship” would continue. “I won’t be afraid of any case or litigation,” he said.

The court posted the matter for hearing on December 16.

Besides Sanjay Singh, Majithia had filed criminal defamation charges against Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and another party leader Ashish Khetan for claiming he was involved in drug business.

The statements against Majithia were made during rallies in the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections in 2017.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4 in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.