AAP must clear its stand on CAA: Punjab LoP Bajwa

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government to clear its stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that was notified by the BJP-led Union government on Monday. LoP Partap Singh Bajwa (File)

“In January 2020, the Congress government in Punjab brought a resolution against the CAA in the assembly because it was against the secular fabric of the country. Meanwhile, if the AAP government in Punjab wants to safeguard the Constitution of India and consolidate the federal structure, it must oppose the CAA,” Bajwa added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bajwa said AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier endorsed the CAA. “The AAP’s senior leadership had also supported the BJP when it revoked Article 370. It demonstrates the anti-minority face of the AAP and its allegiance to the BJP,” he said.

The LoP said the AAP claims to have been following the footsteps of Dr BR Ambedkar. “It had also installed pictures of Dr Ambedkar in all government offices. Now, it is the time to take a firm stand to defend what Dr Ambedkar believed. However, the AAP government has been running away from its responsibilities,” he said.

“The government has failed to clear its stand on CAA in the Vidhan Session, even though I raised the issue. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan disregarded the issues completely. Kejriwal too did not say anything on CAA during his Punjab visit,” Bajwa said.

Bajwa said in the month of Ramadan, the BJP government notified the CAA, which discriminates against the Muslim community. “It is highly deplorable.”

“After the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the SBI’s plea seeking more time to furnish the information relating to electoral bonds, the BJP notified the CAA. The sole motive behind this was to divert the attention of the people,” Bajwa added.