Most of the Punjab farmers’ demands related to Centre, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said most of the demands of the farmers’ unions are related to the Centre and they should protest against the Central government. Police check vehicles in Sector 63/51 dividing road in Mohali on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Reacting to the clash between Punjab Police and farmers, AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang said instead of creating problems for people, farm unions should focus on getting a solution to the problems together with the government.

He said it is the responsibility of the state government to maintain law and order situation and the government is fulfilling its responsibility.

Appealing to farm unions to maintain peace and cooperate with the government in maintaining law and order, Kang said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has never turned away from addressing the problems of the farmers. “I appeal to the farm organisations that instead of becoming the cause of problems for people, they should focus on solving the problems together with the government,” he added in a statement.

He said that the process of girdawari is going on to compensate the farmers of different areas of Punjab and the compensation will be given soon.

