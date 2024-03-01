AAP worker gunned down in Tarn Taran

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker was shot dead by unidentified persons near a railway crossing near Fatehabad town of Tarn Taran on Friday morning. Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Chohla, 40, was headed for a court hearing and had stopped his car at the railway crossing on Tarn Taran-Goindwal Sahib road near Fatehabad when masked men came in a car and opened indiscriminate fire at him. (HT Photo)

The victim, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Chohla, 40, was headed for a court hearing and had stopped his car at the railway crossing on Tarn Taran-Goindwal Sahib road near Fatehabad when masked men came in a car and opened indiscriminate fire at him.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants had covered their faces and were wearing black headgear. They chased the AAP worker, pumped multiple bullets into him and then fled the scene. The victim died on the spot, police said.

On being informed, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Kapoor reached the spot.

Deputy superintendent of police (Goindwal Sahib) Ravisher Singh said, “After killing Gopi, the assailants fled towards Fatehabad. Our teams are working to hunt down the killers.”

The victim’s brother told the police that just as Gopi was leaving home in the morning, he received a phone call from someone enquiring whether he had left or not. The victim’s brother said that he suspects the caller may have been involved in the murder. Police have taken Gopi’s phone for examination.

An active worker of the AAP in Punjab, Gopi was a close aide of Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura. He is survived by his wife and 13-year-old son.

Lalpura expressed shock and grief over Gopi’s death.