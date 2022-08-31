Aavishkar Salvi selected head coach of Punjab senior men’s cricket team

Almost two months after inviting applications for coaching posts of state teams of various age-group , the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) on Tuesday appointed former India fast bowler Aavishkar Salvi as its senior men team’s head coach for the upcoming season.

Salvi, who made his international debut against Bangladesh way back in 2003, brings his exceptional coaching experience to Punjab. Salvi, who represented Mumbai in domestic matches, could only manage to play four one-day internationals for India before a serious injury cut short his international career. He takes the Punjab senior men’s team coaching mantle from Surendra Bhave, under whose guidance Punjab reached the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals last season. Salvi, 40, has been the coach of Oman who qualified for the T20 World Cup held in UAE and also coached Puducherry senior men’s state team.

Having played 62 first-class matches, 52 List-A matches and 19 T20 games for Mumbai, Salvi was a seasoned domestic cricketer who also played for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL in 2009.

It is also learnt that Shiv Sundar Das will be the batting coach of the Punjab senior men’s team and will assist Salvi during the upcoming season. Das had been attached to the India women’s cricket team for almost a year. Two teams from Punjab will take part in the JP Atray memorial cricket tournament starting September 22. Salvi will join the Punjab players’ camp on September 4 ahead of the tournament.