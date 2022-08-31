Aavishkar Salvi selected head coach of Punjab senior men’s cricket team
Almost two months after inviting applications for coaching posts of state teams of various age-group , the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) on Tuesday appointed former India fast bowler Aavishkar Salvi as its senior men team’s head coach for the upcoming season.
Salvi, who made his international debut against Bangladesh way back in 2003, brings his exceptional coaching experience to Punjab. Salvi, who represented Mumbai in domestic matches, could only manage to play four one-day internationals for India before a serious injury cut short his international career. He takes the Punjab senior men’s team coaching mantle from Surendra Bhave, under whose guidance Punjab reached the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals last season. Salvi, 40, has been the coach of Oman who qualified for the T20 World Cup held in UAE and also coached Puducherry senior men’s state team.
Having played 62 first-class matches, 52 List-A matches and 19 T20 games for Mumbai, Salvi was a seasoned domestic cricketer who also played for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL in 2009.
It is also learnt that Shiv Sundar Das will be the batting coach of the Punjab senior men’s team and will assist Salvi during the upcoming season. Das had been attached to the India women’s cricket team for almost a year. Two teams from Punjab will take part in the JP Atray memorial cricket tournament starting September 22. Salvi will join the Punjab players’ camp on September 4 ahead of the tournament.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
