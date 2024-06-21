Abhishek-Aryan’s late blitz brings Knights home against Phantoms

{Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup} Players in action during the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. (HT Photo)

A superb eighth-wicket partnership between Abhishek Kumar (53 off 27) and Aryan Bhatia (23 off 13) helped Agri King’s Knights edge out Royal Phantoms by two wickets at the ongoing second Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Chasing a target of 167 runs, Knights were struggling at 91/8 with seven overs left in the innings. From there on, Abhishek and Aryan took charge and slaughtered the opposition bowlers all around the ground to score at a brisk rate. Phantoms, meanwhile, got complacent in their approach and lost the plot of the contest.

While Abhishek’s knock included seven hits to the fence and two sixes at a strike-rate of 196, Aryan ably supported him and scored four boundaries.

Earlier in the Knights’ innings, opener Sahaj Dhawan had scored 25 off 13 while Abhishek Sharma flopped, contributing just four runs. For Phantoms, Vikrant Rana and Kartik Chadha grabbed two wickets each.

Batting first, Anmolpreet Singh (65 off 52) and Ridham Satyawan’s unbeaten knock (63 off 40) helped Royal Phantoms post 166/2 in 20 overs. The duo added 74 runs for the second-wicket stand. However, it was Abhishek and Aryan heroics which stole the show and got Phantoms home with a win.