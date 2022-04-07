ABVP demands increase in hostel seats at PU
Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest outside the office of Panjab University’s dean student welfare (DSW) on Wednesday demanding increase in seats at hostels.
They also demanded that the university resume providing guest basis hostels to needy students and modernisation of kitchens in hostels. They also alleged overcharging by shopkeepers at the Student Centre (Stu-C).
ABVP’s PU president Amit Punia says that if proper action is not taken by paying attention to all these issues, then we will intensify the protest.
Meanwhile, other student bodies including Students For Society (SFS), Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar) and SATH continued their sit-in protest at the vice-chancellor’s (V-C’s) office on Wednesday over hike in rates at messes and canteens. Although the varsity had announced some reduction in the rates, the protesting student bodies are demanding a total roll back of the hike.
Zirakpur man arrested with 52 grams heroin
Police on Wednesday arrested 30-year-old Zirakpur man with 52.1 grams heroin. The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar alias Bunty, was arrested from Ram Darbar Road. A drugs case has been registered at Sector 31 police station.
Motorcycle stolen from house in Sector 41
A motorcycle was reported stolen from a house in Sector 41-A. The theft was reported by Shadendu Shukla and a case was registered.
8-year-old boy reunited with mother after 3 months
Police rescued an 8-year-old boy who was found abandoned at the Sector 17 bus stand and reunited him with his mother on Wednesday. Police said that on Wednesday, the sixth day of Operation Muskan-VII, the whereabouts of parents of the child were traced by the team of anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) .
Kiran Bedi interacts with CU students
Former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, interacted with students during a session on “fearless and good governance” at Chandigarh University, Ghrauan on Wednesday. She exhorted the students to start knowing themselves and realising their self-worth as they move ahead in their life.
Homeopathy students learn about the field
Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, organised a corporate induction and recruitment drive programme by Dr Batra’s positive health clinic on Wednesday. A team of doctors came to the college and interacted with the students about various opportunities and growth scales in homoeopathy.
-
5-yr-old boy dies, sister injured after attack by stray dogs
LUCKNOW A minor boy died and The victim, Reza, 5's sister was critically injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Musahibganj area of Thakurganj here on Wednesday. The victim, Reza, 5, was taken to the KGMU's Trauma Centre by his kin and neighbours, but he succumbed to injuries while Jannat Fatima, 8, was admitted to the paediatric ICU of the hospital in a serious condition.
-
Residents of Vipul Lavanya condo to get an alternative access road soon: DTCP
More than 500 families living in Vipul Lavanya condominium in Gurugram are likely to have an alternative access road to the condominium soon, said the officials on Wednesday. The residents of Vipul Lavanya have alleged that “despite having a three-way road access to the colony, they have been facing issues in commuting, as the main 24-metre road was blocked a few months ago and the other roads are also in poor condition”.
-
Zirakpur: Chhatbir Zoo refutes rumours of escape of animals from facility
The Chhatbir zoo administration on Wednesday refuted the rumours that have been circulating regarding the escape of some dangerous carnivorous animals from the facility and appealed to people not to forward such fake news on social media. In a press communique, field director, Kalpana K, zoo canopy administration, said that some old videos of animals roaming in residential areas were doing the rounds which had nothing to do with Chhatbir zoo.
-
Mumbai wakes up to warmest morning of the season on Wednesday
Mumbai: The city woke up to its warmest morning of the summer on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature reading settling at 27 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Mumbai's minimum temperature has been climbing steading over the past week, from just 20.2 degrees Celsius on April 1. A week ago, on April 1, Mumbai's daytime maximum stood at 33.2 degrees Celsius.
-
Chandigarh: Anti-encroachment drive at marble market stopped midway amid protest by shopkeepers
High drama was witnessed during an anti-encroachment drive at the marble market in Dhanas on Wednesday as UT administration officials faced stiff resistance from shopkeepers and local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party. The anti-encroachment drive, in the presence of large police force, started at around 9 am and more than 40 shops and godowns were demolished before the shopkeeper could intervene. Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood and other senior party leaders joined them.
