ABVP demands increase in hostel seats at PU

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest outside the office of Panjab University’s dean student welfare (DSW) on Wednesday demanding increase in seats at hostels.

They also demanded that the university resume providing guest basis hostels to needy students and modernisation of kitchens in hostels. They also alleged overcharging by shopkeepers at the Student Centre (Stu-C).

ABVP’s PU president Amit Punia says that if proper action is not taken by paying attention to all these issues, then we will intensify the protest.

Meanwhile, other student bodies including Students For Society (SFS), Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar) and SATH continued their sit-in protest at the vice-chancellor’s (V-C’s) office on Wednesday over hike in rates at messes and canteens. Although the varsity had announced some reduction in the rates, the protesting student bodies are demanding a total roll back of the hike.

Zirakpur man arrested with 52 grams heroin

Police on Wednesday arrested 30-year-old Zirakpur man with 52.1 grams heroin. The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar alias Bunty, was arrested from Ram Darbar Road. A drugs case has been registered at Sector 31 police station.

Motorcycle stolen from house in Sector 41

A motorcycle was reported stolen from a house in Sector 41-A. The theft was reported by Shadendu Shukla and a case was registered.

8-year-old boy reunited with mother after 3 months

Police rescued an 8-year-old boy who was found abandoned at the Sector 17 bus stand and reunited him with his mother on Wednesday. Police said that on Wednesday, the sixth day of Operation Muskan-VII, the whereabouts of parents of the child were traced by the team of anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) .

Kiran Bedi interacts with CU students

Former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, interacted with students during a session on “fearless and good governance” at Chandigarh University, Ghrauan on Wednesday. She exhorted the students to start knowing themselves and realising their self-worth as they move ahead in their life.

Homeopathy students learn about the field

Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, organised a corporate induction and recruitment drive programme by Dr Batra’s positive health clinic on Wednesday. A team of doctors came to the college and interacted with the students about various opportunities and growth scales in homoeopathy.