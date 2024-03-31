 ACB arrests medical officer for demanding ₹3L bribe - Hindustan Times
ACB arrests medical officer for demanding 3L bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 31, 2024 06:54 AM IST

As per an ACB statement, Parwal allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for issuing a certificate of empanelment as a bulk waste generator

The Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) team has arrested medical officer posted at Faridabad municipal corporation Nitish Parwal for allegedly soliciting a bribe of 3 lakh.

The arrest took place during a late-evening raid conducted by the ACB and a first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused at Faridabad, an official spokesperson said.
The arrest took place during a late-evening raid conducted by the ACB and a first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused at Faridabad, an official spokesperson said. (iStock)

As per an ACB statement, Parwal allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for issuing a certificate of empanelment as a bulk waste generator. The arrest took place during a late-evening raid conducted by the ACB and a first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused at Faridabad, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stated that a tip-off regarding Parwal’s demand for a 3 lakh bribe in exchange for an empanelment certificate was received.

Follow Us On