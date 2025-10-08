. The anti-corruption bureau on Wednesday booked a naib tehsildar Surjit Singh in a case of disproportionate assets, said officials. ACB books naibtehsildar in DA case

The accused, identified as Surjit Singh, was posted at deputy district election office, Rajouri.

J&K anti-corruption bureau has registered a case under section 5(1)(e) and 5(2) of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act. 2006 at ACB Doda against the accused.

The case was initiated following a verification conducted by the ACB into the allegations of raising assets disproportionate to known sources of income. “The verification revealed that the suspect officer to be in possession of huge assets in the shape of immovable/moveable properties on his own name as well as his family members,” said an official spokesperson.

The verification revealed that the accused has accumulated significant assets, including double storey house, situated at Ramban district, huge bank balance including fixed deposits, LIC Policies, Swift Car as well as luxurious household items, costly electronic gadgets and jewellery etc, he added.

The expenditure incurred and the value of assets so acquired have been found to be disproportionate to the income earned by him from all known sources.

During the course of investigation, the ACB obtained search warrant from the court of special judge anti-corruption, Doda, and search was conducted at the residential houses situated at Maitra in Ramban, Janipur in Jammu and residential quarter at DC Colony in Rajouri in presence of magistrates and independent witnesses.

Further investigation of the case is in progress.