Accept resignations of 3 Independent MLAs: HP governor to speaker

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has urged the assembly speaker to accept the resignations of the three Independent MLAs. Quoting Supreme Court verdicts, Shukla has written a letter to the speaker. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (HT File)

Shukla clarified that while Raj Bhawan does not possess authority in the matter, he acted as a conduit, submitting the letters of the three independent legislators to speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. He noted that the speaker has acknowledged receipt of both letters.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The three Independents, Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur), Hoshiyar Singh ( Dehra) and KL Thakur (Nalagarh), had put in their resignation from the assembly on March 22 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) a day later in New Delhi.

“Three independent MLAs, after submitting their resignation to the assembly secretary, had given a letter to me, seeking interference. But Raj Bhawan can’t interfere in the matter.I had sent their letter to the speaker,” said Shukla.

“I have written a letter to the speaker, quoting the SC order that the speaker has to accept the resignation. The SC had earlier given similar decisions on in matters pertaining to Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh assemblies,” Skula added.

“I got to know that the speaker has called all three members for the same. I can’t disclose the contents of the communication between Raj Bhawan and the assembly,” Shukla said.

In response to queries about Opposition letters, Shukla affirmed sending identical correspondence to the speaker.