Achieve target of surpassing 70% voter turnout, Punjab DCs told

Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C held a meeting with all deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers of the state regarding the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and exhorted them to achieve the target of surpassing 70% voter turnout (Iss Baar 70 Paar) this time, on Friday. The CEO also stressed the importance of promptly addressing any complaints received on election days within the time limit set by the ECI.

Sibin, who held the meeting through video-conferencing, emphasised that all DCs should intensify efforts to achieve the vote percentage. They need to identify areas in the 13 Lok Sabha seats where the voting percentage had decreased during the previous elections and work on increasing the voter turnout in those areas, he said, asking them to utilise publicity mobile vans, awareness campaigns, and other means provided by the Election Commission to meet this goal.

The CEO also stressed the importance of promptly addressing any complaints received on election days within the time limit set by the ECI. He instructed all districts to conduct regular meetings with political party representatives to familiarise them with the rules and instructions of the ECI, thereby reducing the number of complaints. The DCs were instructed to verify the votes of important individuals in the district to ensure no issues arise during the election process.

Sibin said assistant returning officers (AROs) from all 117 assembly constituencies of Punjab had undergone training in Chandigarh and Amritsar from February 12 to 16 to facilitate the smooth conduct of elections.