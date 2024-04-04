Act tough on illegal flow of liquor, cash: EC to Punjab officials

Chandigarh: An election commission team on Wednesday instructed deputy commissioners and senior police officers to widen their campaigns to prevent the smuggling of drugs, liquor and cash into Punjab during the Lok Sabha elections. An election commission team on Wednesday instructed deputy commissioners and senior police officers to widen their campaigns to prevent the smuggling of drugs, liquor and cash into Punjab during the Lok Sabha elections.

Led by deputy election commissioner Hirdesh Kumar, the election commission (EC) team also asked the deputy commissioners, police commissioners and senior superintendents to make the required arrangements at polling stations to ensure ease of voting for increasing the turnout.

Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the last phase on June 1.

The poll panel team also directed the officials to ensure adequate arrangements for the central forces deputed in the state on security duty during the elections.

According to an official statement, detailed information was sought from all the districts regarding liquor and drug seizures after the model code of conduct came into force.