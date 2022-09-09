Adampur bypoll: Kejriwal harps on development agenda, brings up Haryanvi card

: Making a strong poll pitch for the by-election to the Adampur assembly seat in Hisar, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged people to vote for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that win from the constituency will be his party’s gateway to form the next government in Haryana.

The by-poll to the Adampur constituency was necessitated after Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi switched over to BJP after resigning as MLA from the seat.

Addressing a gathering at Adampur after taking out a ‘Tiranga yatra’ with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP supremo Kejriwal sought one chance from voters of the constituency.

“Adampur by-poll is a gate and our party makes inroads through it. I have been roaming across the world to improve the condition of schools and hospitals. As I hail from Haryana, I urge you to give me a chance to improve the condition of schools and hospitals in the state,” he said.

“The Khattar government in Haryana has been shutting down the government schools and if this continues, where a poor man’s kid will go to get education. Nearly 18 lakh students are studying in Haryana government schools and the condition of schools is dilapidated ,” the AAP convener added.

Kejriwal said two years ago, former US president Donald Trump had visited India and his wife Melania had shown willingness to visit Delhi’s government schools and that she was overwhelmed after seeing the schools.

“We had opened the Mohalla clinics in Delhi and these clinics turned out to be a game changer in peoples’ lives. Now, Bhagwant Mann (Punjab CM) is implementing the same. People in Delhi and now in Punjab are getting zero bills of household electricity. The BJP government has waived off loans of its corporate friends but we have been utilising the government funds in providing free services to people,” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal tries to woo voters with his Haryana connection

Trying to woo voters with his Haryana connection, Kejriwal said he had studied in Hisar from class 9 to 12.

“I had never imagined reaching such a big post. But, I can assure you that I will always bring laurels to Haryana and people will feel proud of this ‘Haryanavi chora(Haryanvi boy),” he added.

Bhagwant Mann trains guns at JJP, Kuldeep Bishnoi

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann trained guns at Jannayak Janata party and former Aadmpur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

“The JJP had sought voters against the BJP in the 2019 assembly polls and later showed allegiance to BJP. Similar was the case of Kuldeep Bishnoi, who became MLA on Congress’ ticket and now he had switched over to BJP to settle his cases. The people of Adampur have a golden opportunity to give blessings to AAP in the by-poll and form the next government in the state,” Mann said.

“Earlier, Adampur was known across the world but Kuldeep did nothing after becoming MLA from here. When he comes here, ask him why he has shifted to BJP,” Mann added.

BJP tried to topple Delhi govt

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had made an attempt to topple his government by offering ₹ 20 crores to 40 MLAs.

“I want to ask from where the BJP got this money to topple the AAP government. Now, our aim is to make India number one in the world and we will unite the people of India,” he added.