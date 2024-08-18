Admission days: A breather and some thoughts

These are happy-peppy days at workplace. These are admission days. These are the days when new students, with expectant faces and bright eyes, begin frequenting the campus. They are freshly admitted in the college, and have sprightly steps, and, a lot of questions. Since examination for previous semesters has just finished, already-enrolled students are not yet very particular about attending the classes and teaching is not hectic. Talking of outlook, I am reminded of the days when I had been newly appointed as a teacher. (Shutterstock)

Also, different teachers are attending to different components of the admission process. The daily workload depends on the number of students walking in for admission per day. So, this breather in the otherwise-hectic teacher-schedule at intermittent times makes me philosophical and I ponder about some pertinent issues like mental health, attitude, growth, learning etc. Then I run the risk of zoning-out mentally so I bring back myself to the work/ conversation at hand. Soon, teaching cum non-teaching chores - everything will be at its peak. Meanwhile, let me ensure that my mind is calm, and collected. For it is us that those scores of eyes are watching (and emulating)- in the classroom, in the staffroom, in the auditorium, playground- and where not! It’s only a positive and growth mindset that’ll do justice, both to our own selves and the students.

They say that each day is a gift and one can use it the way one likes; no doubt there are duties and obligations to be met, but, our outlook, was, is and will always be our choice. Makes me think of new beginnings and fresh hopes, too.

Talking of outlook, I am reminded of the days when I had been newly appointed as a teacher. I was clear that my roles and responsibilities included everything that the teaching profession entailed. But as is often the unexpected picture presented by life, frequently there are surprises (both positive and negative). Within a week I came across a lengthy duty list specifying oodles of administrative and non-teaching tasks to be carried out by staff members with their names and particular task details. I wasn’t prepared. But as said by the famous American author, Alan Cohen, “Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect.” I began seeking information and trying my best.

Over time, I contributed not just via teaching, but by calculating and compiling results of teachers, by assisting in writing reports of various events, by assisting in a committee formed for women and girls, by preparing and giving presentations for NAAC peer team visit etc. I see my colleagues and work-friends also diligently discharge similar and different non-teaching duties. I see and admire them doing it all smilingly and co-operatively.

That also reminds me, that in today’s professional life, one is never limited to a single clearly-defined role. A teacher is already a lot- a friend, a guide, a mentor, performer- now a teacher has to be a manager, a leader, a computer literate, a counsellor, a motivator and a lot more. In fact, all the boundary lines, in all professions are seen as blurring. So, one has to explore and develop all the capabilities one has. Yet, the most crucial aspects will always be mindset. Like already said above, when I see my co-workers happily don various hats, it inspires me. And when I witness and participate in a community lunch at workplace, where all teachers bring something delicious from their homes, it makes me smile and applaud and thank- for even if very rare, such events add a dash of magic to professional lives. Execution requires correct mindset that celebrates both work and leisure.