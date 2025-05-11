After 4 haunting days, a sigh of relief for J&K

After four days of persistent artillery shelling, drone attacks and border skirmishes, the news of India and Pakistan agreeing to a ceasefire spread like wildfire in Jammu and Kashmir and brought with it a sigh of relief. People near Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) in Srinagar on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Minutes after US president Donald Trump and India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri announced the ceasefire, elated locals started to call their friends and families and coming out on the streets.

However, the relief came with apprehensions as reports of ceasefire violations continued even after the ceasefire kicked in.

In Poonch, among the areas worst hit from Pakistan shelling, people finally breathed easy even as they expressed doubts over the truce. Poonch accounted for nearly 20 fatalities, mostly civilians, in the four days of shelling.

The locals, having endured four days of continuous shelling, said they were waiting to see if the calm would hold through the night, before feeling fully secure.

In total, more than 25 lives were lost across Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan launched drone attacks and artillery shelling on border towns over four days in the aftermath of the Operation Sindoor, India’s precision missile strike at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. A total of 26 people, 25 tourists and a local.

The latest India-Pakistan conflict was the worst in more than 50 years even as it lasted just four days.

Abbas Malik, a social activist from Seri Chowana in Poonch, said, “People were frightened as the shelling hit areas previously considered safe. The last few nights have been terrifying for everyone. While most had already fled to villages or Jammu, some were living in temporary shelters. The ceasefire brings relief, but fear lingers.”

Malik was among the many who were apprehensive of the ceasefire.

As reports of violations poured in, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X: “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

However, minutes after the ceasefire announcement, Omar had said, “It’s a welcome step. Had it been announced earlier, many lives would have been saved. Now, it is the responsibility of J&K government to assess the situation and start relief to affected families.”

Thousands of Hajj aspirants have been waiting for the flights to resume as only one out of 11 flights could be operated before the airports were shut.

Iftikhar Ahmad Bazmi, a civil rights activist from Poonch, said that people are feeling relieved and there is a sense of celebration in the air. “We are celebrating this moment because we had many apprehensions,” he said. “Now, the people will be called upon to support the administration in rebuilding Poonch — to restore it to what it once was.”

In Poonch, district president of Youth Congress Zulafqar Ahmad said people were hugging each other to celebrate soon after the ceasefire was announced.

“...but people remain apprehensive as Pakistan is habitual of ceasefire violations. It was traumatic this time for people because our generation had not seen such cross-border violence. After days of shelling and fear, there is finally hope returning among locals,” he added.

Over the past four days, people migrated from the border towns and villages in large numbers.

“The situation was such that people first fled from Poonch to Surankote and Jammu, and then were again rushing back after attacks were reported in Jammu city,” Zulafqar added.

Javed Ahmad, a resident of Surankote — a town located about 30km away from Poonch towards Rajouri— said, “After the shelling, we realised it isn’t safe here. We’re heading to our native village, about 10km from here, to spend the night. Many who had moved to Jammu are now returning as the situation has reached a point no place is safe anymore.”

Many families who had moved away from their native places close to the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) started moving back soon after the ceasefire announcement with smiles on their faces.

“We know what this ceasefire is and what it means for people who have been facing the brunt of the hostilities for decades. When shelling began, we had to leave everything behind just to save our lives. For us (border residents), war is never a solution,” said Irshad Abdullah Ahmad Khan, who left his village Machikrund, Uri, along with his family on Wednesday. He has been staying at a local school in Baramulla, around 60km from home.

Hameeda Akthar of Salamabad in Uri, among the villages that suffered the most damage from the shelling, has taken refuge in Baramulla school, along with six members of his family. He said the ceasefire brought smiles on their faces.

“We have seen India and Pakistan confrontations for decades and want peaceful lives for our children. Unfortunately, India and Pakistan reached to the brink of war this time. Today is a big day for us as tomorrow, we can return home.”

In Srinagar, smiles spread along with the news. “Ask us what peace means. We have seen conflict for years and want peaceful days. This ceasefire has given us hope after we apprehended fresh war and deaths,” said Jalal ud din, who lives at Khanyar in the old city.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MY Tarigami and chief cleric of Jamia Masjid Mirwaiz Umar Farooq were among Valley leaders who hailed the development.

Farooq said the primary responsibility to bridge the trust deficit lies with Pakistan, which “must address India’s concerns regarding cross-border terrorism.”

Mehbooba said the US President’s intervention resulting in an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan was a welcome step. “I hope both countries will work towards an everlasting peace for this region,” she said in a video message.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi praised the diplomatic efforts of Donald Trump, acknowledging his role in facilitating dialogue between the two nuclear nations.

Mirwaiz Farooq said better sense has prevailed. “It’s a huge relief for all, especially those living on both sides of the LoC where lives were lost and shelter and livelihoods destroyed,” he added.