After Amarinder Singh’s resignation, AAP fires ‘Game of Thrones’ jibe at Cong

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been at loggerheads with the ruling Congress government in Punjab over several issues including employment, debt waiver for farmers, hit out at the ruling party on Saturday after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister, just months before the high-stakes assembly elections.

Sharing a video message on Twitter in Punjabi, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, who is also the party’s Punjab unit co-in charge, said that governance in the state has been the biggest casualty in the Congress' ‘Game of Thrones".

Alleging that Congress does not care about the welfare of people of Punjab but for its own happiness, Chadha said that the ruling party in the state is like drowning Titanic which neither has a vision nor commitment or performance. The issues of Punjab have been put on the backburner due to a power struggle within the Congress, the AAP leader also said.

Governance in the state of Punjab has been the biggest casualty in Congress's 'Game of Thrones' pic.twitter.com/JbbriFhHxy — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 18, 2021

Raghav Chadha’s attack on Saturday comes a day after he targeted Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and called him the ‘Rakhi Sawant’ of the state’s politics after he was criticised by the party high command for a non-stop rant against Captain Amarinder Singh.

Singh submitted his resignation as Punjab CM on Saturday moments before the Congress Legislature Party’s (CLP’s) meeting. More than 50 MLAs had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, seeking that Singh should be removed from the top post.

Speaking to reporters at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, Amarinder Singh said that he felt humiliated, which was his reference to the doubts raised by Congress’ central leadership over his capabilities to run Punjab.

“The thing is that this is the third time the party called the MLAs. You have an element of doubt in me... I feel humiliated,” the former chief minister further said.

Amarinder Singh, who has been credited with bringing the Congress party back to power in Punjab in 2017, said that he has no plans to quit the Congress as of now and will decide on future course of action after holding talks with his loyalists.

Though it has not been declared who will become the new chief minister of Punjab, speculations are that former state Congress President Sunil Jakhar or Pratap Singh Bajwa might be chosen for the top post.