After complaints, shopkeeper booked under POCSO in Chopal

The police have booked a shopkeeper under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after 11 schoolgirls complained to him for sexually harassing them. The police have booked a shopkeeper under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after 11 schoolgirls complained to him for sexually harassing them. (Representational image)

The girls, students of a local school, reported that the accused touched them inappropriately when they visited his shop. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act based on a complaint filed by the school’s sexual harassment committee’s chairperson.

The accused, Satya Prakash, fled the scene before the FIR was lodged. The police have initiated a search operation to find him. He is a resident of Bhudak Khagna village in Chopal in Shimla district. Prakash had been running a shop for the last three years. Before that, he was in jail serving 22 years sentence in a murder case.

According to reports, the girls were harassed when they went to buy items from his shop. The matter came to light on June 15 when a girl told her school’s head girl about the matter. The girls later brought the matter to the notice of the sexual harassment committee of the school.

Subsequently, 11 girls presented their accounts to the committee, detailing the inappropriate touching and molestation by the shopkeeper.

A formal complaint was lodged late on Wednesday, and the police have registered a case under the POCSO Act.

”The police have registered a case, and the investigations are underway,” said superintendent of police, Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi. “After the FIR, the police recorded the statements of all the students,” he said.

Meanwhile, education minister Rohit Thakur condemned the incident and described it as a serious offense. “It is a grave matter and the education department is dealing seriously with the matter,” he said, adding that plans were afoot to appoint counsellors in schools. “After discussions the matter will be taken before the cabinet for its consent,” said Thakur.