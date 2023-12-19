After human rights panel’s intervention Mohali MC removes garbage from roads under GMADA

Three days after the Punjab State Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of garbage strewn on Mohali roads and sought a report from the deputy commissioner (DC) by February 23; civic authorities have swung into action and removed heaps of garbage near Patiala Ki Rao in TDI, Sector 117. The area after the waste was cleared by the Mohali municipal corporation over past two days. (HT Photo)

Commission’s chairperson justice Sant Parkash and member justice Nirmaljit Kaur had taken note of HT’s news report “Indifferent GMADA sleeping on garbage mounds taking over roads”.

The news report highlighted how in the absence of a dumping site and resource management centres in the areas under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), garbage from such localities was pouring out onto roads, becoming not only an eyesore but also a major health hazard.

Though the said area comes under GMADA, according to sources, after being asked by the Mohali DC, a sanitation team from the municipal corporation (MC) initiated the cleaning drive. DC Aashika Jain could not be reached.

“The area was full of garbage and filth. We cleaned heaps of garbage from both sides of the road in the past two days and will continue the work even on Tuesday. We have been asked to clear all entry and exit points of the city,” said MC sanitary inspector Lavinder, who supervised the cleaning drive.

According to sources, Ajoy Sharma, principal secretary, local bodies department, Mohali, will also soon inspect cleanliness at Mohali roads.

Meanwhile, an over 100-metre stretch of the PR 7 slip road going towards Mullanpur, near New Sunny Enclave, remains buried under garbage, leaving little space for vehicles.

Claiming that garbage from areas falling under the Kharar municipal council was being dumped along GMADA roads, GMADA authorities have written to the Kharar SDM and Kharar civic body to make adequate arrangements for garbage collection and disposal.

Kharar MC executive officer Manvir Singh Gill said he will look into the matter and take steps accordingly.