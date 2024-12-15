After intense cold wave, now brace for fog in Chandigarh

While braving chilly weather amid the ongoing cold wave, the city is also set to experience foggy conditions on Sunday and Monday. A group of friends enjoying a stroll amid the sunny weather in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for fog at isolated places on both days, advising residents to be prepared for reduced visibility, which may disrupt road travel and daily activities.

According to IMD, fog forms when tiny water droplets suspend in the air, reducing visibility to less than 1 km. The weatherman defines moderate fog when the visibility is between 200m to 500m, dense fog as visibility between 50m–200m, and very dense fog as visibility below 50 metres.

The last season’s first foggy day occurred on December 29, when visibility in the tricity had dropped drastically to the 15-50 metre range, severely affecting normal life.

The IMD advises staying updated on weather conditions and planning accordingly to ensure safety during this period of reduced visibility and increased cold.

The city got some relief from the severe cold on Thursday night when the minimum temperature rose to 7.6°C, up from Wednesday’s season-low of 4.7°C, which was the coldest night so far this winter.

Further on Saturday, the maximum temperature rose slightly to 22.7°C, one degree above normal, but the minimum temperature fell to 6.6°C, three degrees below normal for this time of the year.

A cold wave warning issued earlier by IMD remains in effect until Sunday, driven by chilly Northwesterly winds at 10–15 km/h and snowfall in the hill regions, caused by a Western Disturbance.

However, weather experts predict a relatively warmer winter this year, with temperatures from December to February likely to stay above seasonal average.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22°C, while the minimum may dip to around 8°C.

Caution advised

Residents are urged to stay warm and limit nighttime travel during foggy conditions.

• Use low-beam headlights with hazard lights on.

• Maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead.

• Avoid parking on the roadside or jumping lanes.

• Use reflective tape on vehicles and remain vigilant for pedestrians and cyclists.