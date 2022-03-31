After poll rout, state tour on SAD’s mind
In shock after poll rout, the new 13-member committee constituted by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday decided to embark on a state tour from April 4 to seek feedback from all sections of society and party cadre to analyse reasons for its drubbing.
The committee that met under the chairmanship of Iqbal Singh Jhundan will submit a report to the 16-member high-level committee, which will execute the much-needed course correction for the party.
After managing to win only three seats out of 117, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal held a series of meetings with the cadre and leaders, leading to the formation of the 16-member committee on March 24 under Balwinder Singh Bhunder the seniormost leader after the Badals, to analyse the defeat and map out a way forward.
Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, NK Sharma, Pawan Kumar Tinu, Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, Parambans Singh Romana, Teerath Singh Mahla, Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna and Arshdeep Singh Robin Brar decided to plan a fortnight-long state tour.
Manpreet Sngh Ayali, elected from Dakha, and Ravi Karan Kahlon who contested the state polls from Dera Baba Nanak and lost by a thin margin, stayed away from the meeting.
“We will reach out to each and every worker of our party who had put sweat in the elections. We will ask them the reasons for loss and changes they want in the party, and give feedback to our leadership,” said Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra.
