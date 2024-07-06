After sunny Friday, weekend set to be a rainy affair in Chandigarh: IMD

While the weather remained sunny on Friday, giving residents a break from monsoon woes, showers are set to resume in the city over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Visitors enjoying a leisurely stroll at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on a sunny Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Amid the sunny skies, the maximum temperature rose slightly from 34°C on Thursday to 34.8°C on Friday, 0.4 degree above normal.

The minimum temperature also increased from 27.1°C to 28.4°C.

Speaking about the sunny weather, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said rain had not gone away yet and there were chances of rain over the weekend, especially on Saturday.

He explained that during monsoon, due to moisture-laden easterly winds, when the system was active, rain could take place anytime without much notice. As per IMD forecast, chances of rain are set to continue for the next five days.

Meanwhile, while the onset of monsoon on July 1 was followed by rain almost everyday, daily showers throughout the season are unlikely.

As the weathermen explained, after monsoon is declared, rain occurs due to winds coming from the Bay of Bengal.

Unlike the daily rain spells due to Western Disturbances, monsoon rains occur for longer periods in one go, causing showers for hours at a time. The rain is also dependent on other factors like the monsoon trough and other weather systems present in the region.