 Agenda regarding retirement age withdrawn before Panjab University's senate meeting
Chandigarh / Agenda regarding retirement age withdrawn before Panjab University's senate meeting

Agenda regarding retirement age withdrawn before Panjab University’s senate meeting

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 09, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The agenda was to do with the adoption of the notification by the Punjab’s higher education department with regard to the retirement age of teachers at private-aided colleges

An item for consideration in the Panjab University (PU) senate was withdrawn on Thursday, two days before the meeting, after alleged inaccuracies were pointed out in it by members.

The Panjab University’s senate meeting is scheduled to be held on February 10. (HT File Photo)

The agenda was to do with the adoption of the notification by the Punjab’s higher education department with regard to the retirement age of teachers at private-aided colleges.

The notification had been put before the syndicate on May 27 last year and earlier it had been written that it was resolved and will be adopted. However, former syndicate members said that this had not happened. Senator Harpreet Singh Dua also wrote to the V-C regarding this. After which an email was sent to withdraw the item. It would have reduced the retirement age for teachers who have joined from April 1, 2023, onwards in private aided colleges in Punjab from 60 to 58.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on February 10. This will be the first senate meeting since June 3 , 2023. A total 25 agendas for consideration, 45 for information and eight awaiting ratification which will come up in the meeting.

