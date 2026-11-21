With the 2027 Punjab assembly elections approaching, the state police and election authorities have started strengthening inter-state security coordination, with a focus on curbing the movement of narcotics, illicit liquor, illegal arms and wanted criminals across borders. The CEO urged eligible voters, particularly young citizens turning 18 by January 1, to utilise the camps and ensure their names were included in the electoral rolls. (HT) more

A high-level inter-state coordination meeting, co-chaired by special DGP (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar Sinha and chief electoral officer Anindita Mitra, was held at the Punjab Police Headquarters here on Friday.

Senior police officers and election nodal officers from Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh also participated in the meeting, along with representatives of central security and intelligence agencies. Ashish Choudhary, IGP (counter intelligence) and state police nodal officer for elections, coordinated the meeting.

The officials deliberated on developing a coordinated security strategy to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. Key issues included real-time intelligence sharing, surveillance of inter-state borders, monitoring of drone activities and joint operations against criminal networks.

Representatives of the BSF, CRPF, Railway Protection Force, Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Punjab’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force and excise department also attended the meeting, besides drug control officials from neighbouring states.

The agencies stressed on the need to strengthen surveillance of vulnerable border routes and disrupt illegal supply chains. They also emphasised on tracking gangsters and wanted criminals, addressing communal and other sensitive issues, and ensuring prompt exchange of actionable intelligence between adjoining districts.

Voter enrolment camps at all polling booths on Nov 22

In a move to facilitate voter enrolment and correction of electoral records ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, special camps will be organised at all polling booths across the state from 10 am to 4 pm on November 22, chief electoral officer Anindita Mitra said on Friday.

The camps – being held as part of the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR), 2027, on the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) – will allow voters to verify their names and particulars in the draft electoral rolls and submit applications for fresh enrolment, correction of details and other electoral services.

Mitra said January 1, 2027, is the qualifying date for voter enrolment. Thus, citizens who will attain the age of 18 by this date can apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 6.

The claims and objections window will remain open until December 11, 2026, while their disposal will be completed by December 28. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 4, 2027.

The CEO urged eligible voters, particularly young citizens turning 18 by January 1, to utilise the camps and ensure their names were included in the electoral rolls.