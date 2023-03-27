Ahead of Jalandhar bypoll, former Akali MLA Jagbir Brar joins AAP

Jalandhar Former Jalandhar Cantt legislator Jagbir Singh Brar.

Ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, former Jalandhar Cantt legislator and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Jagbir Singh Brar joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday.

Welcoming Brar into the party fold, AAP state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat said the party will gain ground for the Jalandhar byelection.

The Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary (76) in January. The bypoll will be a litmus test for the ruling AAP which had last year lost the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll after coming to power in Punjab. The date for the bypoll is yet to be announced.

Brar won his first assembly election in 2007 from the Jalandhar Cantt constituency on a SAD ticket. He later joined the People’s Party of Punjab, floated by Manpreet Singh Badal. Thereafter, he switched over to the Congress but was defeated in the 2012 assembly polls by Pargat Singh, who contested from the Jalandhar Cantonment seat on a SAD ticket.

Ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls, Brar quit the Congress and returned to the Shiromani Akali Dal. Jagbir unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly polls from the Jalandhar Cantt seat.