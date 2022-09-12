Aide of Moose Wala’s shooter did recce in Mumbai to kill Salman Khan: Punjab DGP
The preliminary probe has revealed that Kapil Pandit was approached by Lawrence Bishnoi through gangsters Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar to target Salman Khan, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said
Punjab Police on Sunday said that gangster Kapil Pandit, one of the three accused arrested from Nepal border in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, had conducted a recce in Mumbai to devise a plan to kill actor Salman Khan at the behest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Addressing a press conference here, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said during his interrogation, Pandit disclosed that he, along with gangsters Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav, had conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai to target Salman Khan.
“The preliminary probe has revealed that Pandit was approached by Lawrence Bishnoi through gangsters Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar to target Salman Khan. Along with Sachin and Santosh (now arrested), Pandit did an elaborate recce and spent quite some time in Mumbai,” the DGP added.
Pandit was arrested with Deepak Mundi -- sixth shooter in the Moose Wala murder case --and Rajinder alias Joker from West Bengal-Nepal border on Saturday when they were about to leave the country.
‘Were trying to reach Dubai on fake passports’
“They were trying to flee to Nepal with a plan to reach Myanmar, Thailand or Dubai on fake passports,” Yadav said.
The DGP said Mundi and Pandit had been staying together and were constantly shifting their locations on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is the main conspirator in the Moose Wala’s murder case. “Mundi and Pandit stayed in Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, UP and West Bengal,” he said, adding that Rajinder, who was already stationed in Nepal, had come to West Bengal to facilitate their entry and take them to a safe house.
The DGP said that Brar had promised Mundi and Pandit to help them settle in Dubai. “Both were supposed to receive their fake passports in either Nepal or Thailand, after which they were supposed to fly to Dubai,” he added.
“Pandit also told the police that he had earlier too carried out multiple recces with an intention to eliminate Moose Wala at the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi gang to avenge the killing of Vicky Middukhera,” Yadav said.
“Concerted efforts are being made to arrest the gangsters who have flown overseas. As a result, gangster Sachin has been detained in Azerbaijan and will soon be extradited to India,” he added.
It may be mentioned here that the Mumbai police had questioned Lawrence Bishnoi in June in connection with a threat letter received by screenplay writer Salim Khan and his son Salman Khan.
The actor was targeted apparently over the poaching of two blackbucks years ago in Rajasthan. The animal is revered by the Bishnois.
(With inputs from PTI)
