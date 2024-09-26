AIMIM leader’s remarks on Sanjauli mosque triggers row

Triggering another controversy around the mosque at Shimla’s Sanjauli, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Shoaib Jamai said the buildings surrounding the mosque were of the same height. The alleged illegal structure of the mosque in Shimla’s Sanjauli. (File)

The leader’s comments, made in a video post after a visit to the complex, drew sharp reactions from various people including public works minister Vikramaditya Singh. The mosque committee also distanced themselves from his comments.

“All the buildings around Shimla’s Sanjauli Mosque have been constructed illegally. The height of all of them is more than the height of the mosque. Shimla Municipal Corporation itself had identified 7000 illegal constructions. Will bulldozers be used on all of them or was only the Mosque targeted?,” he posted on X on Tuesday.

He also said their team has decided to file a PIL in the Himachal high court so that an order is issued to run bulldozers on all the 7,000 illegal constructions.

The Masjid committee, meanwhile, has distanced themselves from Jamai’s statement and has said that they did not know for what purpose he visited the mosque.

“He came to pray at the Mosque and we did not know about him. When the video went viral then we got to know about him. We request him not to disturb the atmosphere here. Regarding the Mosque, we ourselves came forward to solve the issue,” a masjid committee member told the media.

Vikramaditya Singh, meanwhile, said, “He is trying to disturb the political atmosphere of the state which is unfortunate. This matter is subjudice and making a video after going there and sensationalising it is unfortunate. Action should be taken on it. Regarding the Mosque, the court will deliver the decision.”

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, said the leaders from other states are coming and spoiling the atmosphere in the state, trying to disturb the peace and the government is watching the spectacle in the whole matter. “The government should take strict action against such people so that people cannot try to disturb the peace of the state,” he said.